14-year-old found dead in Conroe, 3 suspects, including 15-year-old arrested, sheriff's office says

Sunday, May 4, 2025 12:53AM
CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating what led to the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Conroe, which resulted in the arrest of three teenage suspects, including a 15-year-old, on Saturday.

Deputies were called to the 11900 block of Douget Road at around 1 a.m. regarding a shooting.

Officials said when deputies arrived, a young victim was found in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds.

The deputies performed savings measures, but MCSO says the 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after an investigation began, deputies found a 15-year-old may have been involved.

MCSO said a search warrant was executed where the teen lived, which led to the identification of two additional suspects: 19-year-old James Fuller and Mason Goodwin of Conroe.

The older teens were arrested without incident, and the 15-year-old was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

No further details were provided.

