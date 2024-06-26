Driver found shot to death inside wrecked vehicle in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside a wrecked truck in southwest Houston on Wednesday.

The Houston Police Department posted about the investigation on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department said officers responded to a crash at about noon when they found a person shot to death inside the vehicle.

Investigators told ABC13 that the crash happened on Bissonnet Street near Cook Road after a truck and a dark-colored sedan were driving in the same direction and multiple shots were fired.

Police said the truck driver was shot at least once, crashed, and died. Authorities are searching for the sedan and a motive behind the shooting.

SkyEye was above the scene, where heavy police presence could be seen surrounding a community pool near Huntington Village.

The side fence around the pool was heavily damaged and replaced by crime scene tape.

SkyEye video shows a destroyed building leading up to the pool, with the wrecked truck inside. The building's brick walls were caved in from the crash, and authorities were spotted investigating the area.

It is unclear if anyone was swimming or using the facility during the time of the crash.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that there were no other injuries.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.