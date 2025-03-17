17-year-old charged with murder after 16-year-old shot at E. Harris Co. basketball court, docs say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting involving a 16-year-old in the Galena Park area overnight.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the 1300 block of Keene.

Once deputies arrived, the teen, identified through court documents as Jayden Alexander Solis' body, was found near the basketball courts at the Baggett Community Center.

Details on what happened leading up to the teen being shot are limited, but the Harris County District Attorney's Office did confirm that a suspect is in custody.

Court documents said 17-year-old Angel Elizade has been charged with murder.

ABC13 is gathering additional facts on this developing story and will update once it becomes available.

