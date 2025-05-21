Emergency repairs shut down SH-225 WB connector ramp to East Loop NB until at least Friday: TxDOT

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ongoing emergency repairs along a portion of Highway 225 are slowing down drivers in the area Wednesday afternoon.

TxDOT officials said a pavement issue led crews to close the SH 225 westbound connector ramp to I-610 East Loop northbound until at least Friday.

The issue is at the base of the ramp, and there are no structural concerns, authorities added.

SkyEye flew over the highway as crews work to make repairs.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.