Man charged with murder in wife's death was covered in blood when HPD arrived, records state

A woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a home on Emma Forest Street in northwest Houston and her husband is a murder suspect, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 34-year-old man was charged with murder in connection with his wife's death after her body was found in their northwest Houston home on Wednesday.

At about 7:20 a.m., officers with the Houston Police Department received a call about a suspicious event at a home in the 5100 block of Emma Forst Street. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Chance Zane Chavez, standing in the doorway with his hands up.

Police said Chavez had blood on his arms, legs, and clothing. He was then placed in the back of a patrol car.

His 32-year-old wife's body was discovered shortly after in a bedroom while officers searched the home.

Authorities have not released other details but add that the wife suffered blunt force trauma to her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.