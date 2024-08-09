Beryl could leave lasting impact on local farmers: 'We thought we were going to lose the whole crop'

The damage from Hurricane Beryl affected infrastructure and crops as well. One group had to wait weeks to see how much the storm hurt them.

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Farmers believe Hurricane Beryl may not have damaged as many crops as first feared, but the summer storms could have a lasting impact.

Farmers are feeling a lot better than they were a month ago. Two weeks ago, ABC13 talked to Tim Krenek, who said he was worried about his acres of crops.

"A whole lot better," Krenek said. "At first, we thought we were going to lose the whole crop, but we're getting it."

Hurricane Beryl greatly impacted Krenek's farm in Wharton County, as the storm knocked over corn stalks. The following weeks of rain made it worse, and the wet fields meant heavy equipment couldn't harvest crops.

After days of dryer conditions, Krenek is able to harvest. He spent $20,000 in special equipment to collect knocked-over corn.

He knows not everyone can and that crop losses, higher equipment costs, and lower corn prices may close some farms.

"It might," Krenek said. "It's possible."

Texas A &M AgriLife Extension agents said the storm impacted 235,000 acres of crops in Wharton and Matagorda counties. The crops affected were not just corn but cotton and soybeans as well.

"That three weeks of rain just might have been more damaging than the wind itself from Hurricane Beryl," Texas A &M AgriLife Extension County Agent Corrie Bowen explained.

Experts believe upwards of 25% of corn could be lost. They could lose a bale of cotton per acre, which could add up to more than $50 million in losses.

This impact could reach us all. Fewer crops mean farmers have to ship feed from other places, which drives up costs.

"The corn feed locally feeds the chicken that laid the egg that you eat for breakfast," Bowen explained. "That corn feeds the chicken that you're having for fried chicken."

A month ago, farmers thought this summer's harvest would be decent. They're thankful the damage from Beryl isn't as bad as they thought, but they're worried about what the local farming community could look like.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.