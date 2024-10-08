Hundreds gather in Houston to mark 1-year anniversary of Hamas' surprise attack on Israel

On Monday, the vigil at Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston focused on remembrance, hope, and unity where those gathered to mark the anniversary.

On Monday, the vigil at Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston focused on remembrance, hope, and unity where those gathered to mark the anniversary.

On Monday, the vigil at Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston focused on remembrance, hope, and unity where those gathered to mark the anniversary.

On Monday, the vigil at Congregation Beth Yeshurun in Houston focused on remembrance, hope, and unity where those gathered to mark the anniversary.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of people came together Monday night to commemorate a year since the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israel.

Houston's community vigil, organized by the Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and held at Congregation Beth Yeshurun, marked the sad occasion worldwide.

"Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust, and we swore never again, and we mean never again," Mark Toubin, ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Southwest Regional Director, told ABC13.

RELATED: What Americans think about Israel's war in Gaza, a year after the Oct. 7 attacks



Twelve hundred people in Israel were killed on Oct. 7, 2023, and around 100 hostages are still being held captive by Hamas.

Outside the synagogue in southwest Houston, empty chairs represent those who have still not come home.

"We have to make a point that all hostages should come back," Nitza Hampel said with resolve. "There is never a thing like that to grab people just because you want to."

Members of 50 Houston-area Jewish Organizations packed the room. The vigil, which focused on "Remembrance, Unity, and Hope," included song, prayer, and remarks from community leaders.

"We stand strong," Burt Levine of the Jewish War Veterans of Houston told ABC13.

SEE ALSO: Biden, Trump, Harris mark anniversary of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on Israel

A year ago, the surprise attack rattled Israel's security and started a war that's killed more than 40,000 people in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In the US, the conflict has led to protests.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.