Humble ISD construction project causing flooding concerns with murky water pouring into storm drains

KINGWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Murky water from a Humble ISD construction site has some neighbors in a flood-prone community who are anxious about what's pouring into the storm drains.

Despite a dry forecast, water had filled a Kingwood neighborhood street on Tuesday after water was pumped from Humble ISD's Foster Elementary School project.

It wasn't the amount that concerned Chris Summers, but the color coming from crews.

"I should've asked him if he'd like to take a drink of that water because it was muddy brown," Summers said.

Summers lives near the construction site near Trailwood Village and Woodland Hills in Kingwood. He recalled noticing dark-colored water around Christmas time.

"It was like a muddy river coming off the property," Summers recalled. "I mean, thousands of gallons of muddy water."

Not just going on the streets but into the drains. The EPA said construction sediment could clog storm drains aimed at preventing flooding.

"Go west of here and down towards the river, and that area is just totally underwater when it floods," Summers explained.

The old campus was the first school that Humble ISD built in Kingwood in 1971. It was torn down for a new building set to open for the 2026-2027 school year.

The original school had to be torn down, and crews only recently started work on the new building. Shortly after, Humble ISD heard neighbor complaints about the dark-colored water.

"The district took immediate action by contacting the contractor, and the contractor has put some measures in place," Humble ISD chief communication officer Jamie Mount said.

One of those items is called a gator. The company said you may see water go under it, but it traps stuff from getting into the drains.

John Marshall, Satterfield & Pontikes Construction executive vice president and chief revenue officer, spoke with ABC13 about what will happen next.

"The basic steps, those were in place," Marshall explained. "Now, we're taking steps above and beyond to try and protect that site and the surrounding community from any sort of flooding."

ABC13 reached out to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality. A spokesperson said the agency is looking into it.

The project is in the district of Council member Fred Flickinger. He asked public works to investigate.

Flickinger said there were issues, but the company is back in compliance.

"A lot of us have seen our insurance go up, our homeowner's insurance, even though we may not have flooded, but because of the risk in the area and the rising rates," Summers said. "When this causes more flooding, it certainly doesn't help."

This project will bring a new elementary facility for the 2026 school year, but it's also bringing murky water that neighbors hope won't cause flooding issues.

