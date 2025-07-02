Humble-area teen skater prepares for world championships with Team USA: 'Very surreal'

Later this year, the 16-year-old will travel to China with Team USA for the world championships after qualifying against the best skaters in America.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Emerson Study has skated for as long as she can remember.

"I grew up in the skating rink because my family owns the rink," she told ABC13.

The Humble Family Skate Center opened in 1977. Nearly 50 years later, it's home to one of the best skaters in America.

"I've raced in France. I've raced in Portugal," Study said. "Traveled all over the U.S."

The 16-year-old rarely talks about her accomplishments unless someone asks. Many of her close friends have no idea that she's a world-class inline skater, but that's about to change.

"It's just very surreal," Study said. "I didn't know when I was younger that I was gonna try out for team. The past two or three years I tried out, and I finally made it this year."

Study specializes in the 10K and 15K long-distance races, but she excels in the sprints as well.

"Distance I think is a little more rewarding after finishing the races, just knowing that you did that long of a distance," Study said.

Study's family travels with her to cheer her on, and her dad doubles as her coach.

"He's shown me the love for the sport," she said. "That I do it for more of the love I have for it and all the little kids that look up to me more than just getting medal for medal."

Study shares much of her training on social media, and she makes a point to post her struggles as well as her wins, so her young fans can understand that it's OK to have tough days.

"Last year, I was injured and took awhile to figure out what it was. And it was also a very challenging mental year," Study said.

Study is homeschooled and trains both at the rink and the gym at least six days a week.

The one part she doesn't like? "Waking up in the morning," she said with a smile. "I'm not a morning person."

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.