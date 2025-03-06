Hulu serves up new "crimedy" with 'Deli Boys'

The series is streaming now on Hulu

"Deli Boys" is part comedy, part crime story, all laughs. All ten episodes of the new series are streaming now on Hulu.

Get your snacks ready for a new comedy binge on Hulu.

"Deli Boys" is the story of two pampered brothers whose worlds are turned upside down after the death of their convenience store magnate father.

On The Red Carpet spoke to the cast at the show's Los Angeles premiere.

"It's an action comedy about two brothers who lose their father and then find out that our father was actually running the mob this whole time and didn't tell us.," explains Asif Ali, who plays Mir.

The brothers take over the business - the convenience stores and the crime stuff - with the help of their aunt Lucky, played by Poorna Jagannathan.

"As characters they're like two idiots. Lucky has to not only protect them from getting killed, she has to protect herself from them getting her killed."

The show has been dubbed a "crimedy" by showrunner Michelle Nader.

"Crimedy is a word blend of comedy and crime and there's so much crime in this but there's an equal amount of comedy. So I feel it's a blend," she explained.

Joining in on the crime is "Queer Eye's" fashion expert, Tan France. He told us that walking onto the set was intimidating, since he was so used to doing unscripted work.

"I don't play a version of myself. I play a killer! With a South London accent! It's so hard. However, when I left I thought, 'I want to do this for the rest of my life.' I had the best time of my life," he said.

Saagar Shaikh, who plays Raj, said that when he first read the script he thought it was the best thing he'd ever read.

"Whether it was Raj or Mir I was like...I've been both of these people before. I need this job."

Shaikh also made a suggestion on how to watch "Deli Boys."

"Drop your expectations because you never know what's coming next," he said. "Just when you least expect it, you make a hard left turn."

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.