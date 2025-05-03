'Fresh Off the Boat' star Hudson Yang highlights AAPI film and food celebration

This weekend, a special event will celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander cinema and cuisine in Houston

This weekend, a special event will celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander cinema and cuisine in Houston

This weekend, a special event will celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander cinema and cuisine in Houston

This weekend, a special event will celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander cinema and cuisine in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It is no secret that we love fusion here in Bayou City. This weekend, a special event will celebrate Asian-American and Pacific Islander cinema and cuisine.

Hudson Yang, ABC's Fresh off the Boat star, and Tam Lo with OCA- Greater Houston joined Eyewitness News to preview the event.

Yang is in town to host a screening of his new cooking show on National Geographic, called Crash Course with Hudson Yang, at Mèo Bar in Celebration of HAAPIFEST Film Festival and AAPI Restaurant Weeks.

The episode focuses on Asian barbecue in Houston and uses the cuisine to tell a story about the Asian American Pacific Islander culture.

SEE ALSO: 'Crash Course Cuisine with Hudson Yang': Actor, budding chef dishes on new National Geographic show

Lo said storytelling is crucial to AAPI Heritage Month, which began May 1st. Saturday's event includes a celebration of the HAAPIFEST Film Festival.

It's OCA-Greater Houston's annual API cinema, music, and storytelling showcase. The event also celebrates AAPI Restaurant Weeks, a culinary initiative highlighting Asian-owned restaurants throughout Houston.

Lo said that featuring Yang's new Houston episode bridges food and film, two core expressions of AAPI culture.

The event at Mèo Bar on Saturday is from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.