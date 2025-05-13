HPD says it revisits raided clubs to make sure they don't reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're worried about after-hours clubs reopening after a raid, Houston police say it's highly unlikely.

Of the four clubs HPD has raided since its After-Hours Club Task Force was formed in February, it says none have reopened.

"Our officers, especially on our night shift, are letting us know if they're opening back up. And I'm proud to say, all the clubs that we have done so far, have not opened their doors back up," said Assistant Chief James Skelton.

Skelton said the task force was formed because of a shooting at a northeast Houston club last December in which two teenagers were killed and three others were injured.

In March, the task force raided an unlicensed after-hours strip club on TC Jester. That was followed by another raid on an after-hours club on West Gulf Bank.

On Saturday, the task force was behind raids at two southeast Houston clubs operating in the same strip mall along the Gulf Freeway.

Police initially said they made about 20 arrests in the raids at La Zona Bar and Lounge and Los Corrales South but revised that number to 12 Monday afternoon.

According to court records, 10 people were charged for serving alcohol without a permit. Police also said another person was charged for a weapons violation.

HPD said it seized over a kilo of cocaine and other drugs and Mayor John Whitmore posted online that the clubs may have been serving as drug distribution points.

"It's been going on for quite a few years," Ray Soto, who lives near the clubs, said.

"It's just a cat and mouse game, you know, catch me if you can," Soto said.

In the absence of criminal charges, after-hours clubs can still be cited for things like violating occupancy limits.

But the Houston Fire Marshal's Office told city council last month it had just six inspectors working nights and only three working weekends, when most of the clubs operate.

"I have spoken to the fire chief about that, and he is working on prioritizing that to make sure that we have enough fire marshals during the times when we really need to be cracking down on this issue," said Councilwoman Amy Peck.

Police maintain that raids - and the criminal charges that follow - are their greatest tool in the fight against illegal businesses.

"A lot of the owners are apprehensive about reopening once they get those charges levied against them, and they're not just small charges. A lot of times, they're first-degree felonies," said Skelton.

HPD said it's planning more raids and would like tips from the public.

