16-year-old girl rescued from child trafficking ring, police say

Investigators have yet to say how many child victims are involved in this trafficking ring.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teen allegedly held against her will, nearly killed, and forced into the underworld of sex work on Houston streets.

It's all part of what Houston Police are calling a child trafficking ring that was operated out of an apartment in northwest Harris County.

In November 2023, court documents said one of the victims was brought to Houston from San Antonio and later forced into sex work along the Bissonet track, and other areas known for prostitution.

Documents state the victim was controlled by two men, Keneth Rodriguez and Jaelyn Churchwell.

In December 2023, police said Rodriguez threatened to kill the girl after she joked about leaving him. It's alleged that he put a gun to her head, fired shots at the ground, and choked her.

HPD said Rodriguez is still on the run.

The teen was rescued in January from a house along Long Creek Lane on the northwest side. Churchwell was arrested.

According to court records, Churchwell punched her repeatedly, strangled her with an extension cord, and attempted to drown the victim in the bathtub.

"He is also alleged to have burned her using a lighter and an aerosol spray can," a representative for the prosecution said.

28-year-old Daija Jackson is said to be Churchwell's girlfriend.

"Miss Jackson, I saved you for last based on the allegations. I didn't want anyone to hear what you were charged with to protect your safety," a magistrate court said.

On Friday, she was charged with child trafficking and compelling prostitution out of her apartment on Kuykendahl.

"This defendant and her codefendant were trafficking underage juveniles for a prolonged period of time. Additionally, some of this conduct took place inside the defendant's home," a representative for the prosecution said.

According to court records, Churchwell had been communicating with Jackson from jail.

Investigators then started monitoring their calls.

"During some of those jail calls they have discussed "taking care of the complainant" in this case," a representative for the prosecution said.

ABC13 spoke to the victim's mother, who has grave concern for her daughter's well-being. Especially, because a witness in this case was gunned down.

Michael Smith is named in court records, and he was killed in August on North Wayside, where he was shot in the head while on a walk with his girlfriend.

Court records state that investigators believe Smith was killed because he was a witness. HPD is still looking for two persons of interest in his murder.

