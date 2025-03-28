HPD asks Houston City Council for help fixing broken auto repair enforcement system

Houston City Counci members have had a lot to say about auto shops in several neighborhoods and how some bad-actor shops are still operating.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking the city council for help in fixing what they describe as a broken system of enforcement that allows bad-actor auto repair shops to continue operating with relative impunity.

"Some businesses seem unmoved by citations. In fact, some seem to include citations in their operating expenses," Houston police auto dealers detail Lt. Lewis Parker told Houston City Council on Wednesday.

Parker said he was asked to give a presentation before the city council on the matter on Thursday because of "multiple complaints from citizens regarding automotive repair facilities."

Little Shop of Motors owner Edward Morales told ABC13 he has been reporting violations and neighboring shops for more than 20 years without results.

"It's a waste of time. I'm done. I've texted. I've called. I've called the main office. I've called the numbers of the business cards that they've given me, and they're good people. The cops are doing the best they can. But, I guess if you can't do anything, what is there to do?" Morales said.

Lewis said the broken system enables shops to continue operating without licenses. It also allows cars to pile up in the street, leaking chemicals and blocking emergency vehicles.

"We could go out there. We could write tickets as we've been doing, but I think that's probably more of a short-term fix," he explained.

Lewis asked the council to strengthen partnerships with other regulatory agencies, such as the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and to change local and state laws.

District B Councilmember Tarsha Jackson said she would look into strengthening an existing city ordinance to embolden the police department to shut down bad actor shops.

"It's frustrating. Very frustrating, you know? You do what you're supposed to do by law, and you see everybody else doing their own thing. Why am I?" Morales said.

