How will Texans on Medicaid be impacted by new spending bill?

There are a lot of questions about how the federal spending bill dubbed the Big Beautiful Bill will impact Texans who rely on Medicaid.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At the La Tiendita food pantry, ABC13 met Moses. Wheelchair-bound for 40 years, he's confused about what the new law means for him.

"Taking Medicaid away," he told ABC13. "All the assistance we get, it's going to be very hard for us."

"I get food stamps, which is not much. Sixty dollars. Medicaid, Medicare. Without that, I live by myself. Without that, I don't know," he said.

He likely won't lose Medicaid, but it seems nobody has the answers as to who exactly the coming cuts will impact and how.

Ramiro Fonseca is the outreach coordinator at the Tejano Center, a nonprofit that provides educational and economic help to the Latino community. He says there is a lot of concern about much-talked-about cuts.

"We do not have answers," Fonseca said. "How it's going to affect medications that they take, access to home health care, and the basic health needs?"

Here is what we do know:

The changes to who gets Medicaid and how much do not take effect immediately. They are staggered over the next several years.

The new law cuts as much as $1 trillion over the next 10 years.

In December 2026, the cost of Obamacare could go up when subsidies that lower its costs end. In 2027, there is a new work or volunteer requirement for able-bodied recipients but who that includes is still undefined. That same month Medicare is canceled for some immigrants.

ABC13 asked Texas Health and Human Services for clarification on how the changes impact Texans. It seems there is no definitive answer as to how many could lose or receive fewer benefits.

A press office spokesperson wrote, "HHSC is assessing the impacts of the recently passed federal budget. HHSC will work with our federal partners regarding any possible changes to benefits."

In Texas that means anyone who receives STAR, STAR PLUS, STAR Kids, CHIP, SNAP, or receives the Lone Star card needs to pay attention. These are the various types of Medicaid in the state.

For its part, the White House has long said the goal is not to reduce care but rather to reduce waste.

An administration memo in June said it is "relentlessly committed to rooting out waste, fraud, and abuse in government programs to preserve and protect them for those who rely most on them."

Eric Olguin is with Unidos America, a civil rights and advocacy organization. He said the already frequent paperwork required for benefits could become more cumbersome.

"Aside from the cuts that are going to be happening," Olguin said. "If you're on Medicaid, if you rely on Medicaid, if you rely on SNAP, you really have to be on top of your paperwork to make sure you don't lose coverage."

Moses isn't sure what to think. "I'm just praying that everything gets better, I guess," he said.

