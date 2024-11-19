Texas is one of the least cyclist-friendly states in the nation, report shows

Data shows 13 cyclists have died in accidents in Houston and Harris County in 2023. Advocates are asking for help to make streets safer.

Data shows 13 cyclists have died in accidents in Houston and Harris County in 2023. Advocates are asking for help to make streets safer.

Data shows 13 cyclists have died in accidents in Houston and Harris County in 2023. Advocates are asking for help to make streets safer.

Data shows 13 cyclists have died in accidents in Houston and Harris County in 2023. Advocates are asking for help to make streets safer.

HOUSTON, Texas -- In what will come as no surprise to cyclists around Houston, the state of Texas is not a good place for bicycle riding. According to a new report of the "Most Cycling-Friendly States in the U.S.," Texas comes in at No. 47 - meaning that only three other states are worse.

The video above is from a 2023 report.

The report, from Philadelphia personal injury law firm KaplunMarx, examines all 50 states based on six metrics: Air quality index, the number of cyclist deaths per one million residents, bike routes per square mile, local government actions supporting cycling, federal funding for cycling projects, and bicycle laws.

Texas musters a mere 31 points out of 100 for its "cycling-friendly score."

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

SEE ALSO: METRO was supposed to start a bike share program, but where is it?