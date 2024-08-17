Houston's Rothko Chapel indefinitely closed by Hurricane Beryl damage

HOUSTON, Texas -- One of the city's most-loved landmarks announced its indefinite closure, following damage from Hurricane Beryl. The Rothko Chapel's ceiling and several walls sustained water damage following the storm, and three of Mark Rothko's panels were also affected to varying degrees.

The chapel announced this week it would remain closed while it determined its next course of action, including a full damage assessment and cost of repairs. It enlisted Whitten & Proctor Fine Art Conservation, one of the country's premier art conservation firms, to lead the conservation analysis.

"We are deeply saddened by the impact of the hurricane on the Chapel and across Houston," executive director David Leslie said in a statement. "The Chapel's continued stewardship of this beloved cultural and sacred site, renowned for its Mark Rothko panels, remains our highest priority, and the closure will ensure that the necessary repairs and restorations can be made as effectively and completely as required. Our focus now is on the restoration of the building and panels, and on continuing our mission of both contemplation and action at the intersection of art, spirituality, and human rights."

