This is what it takes to be a middle-class earner in Houston in 2025

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Maintaining a middle-class status in Houston only gets harder as the years go on, and the middle class's income ceiling has risen even higher. So says SmartAsset's annual "What It Takes to Be Middle Class in America" report for 2025.

According to the latest findings, a Houston household must make a minimum of $41,754 but no more than $125,274 to be considered "middle class." For additional context, the median income of a Houston household was $62,637 in 2023.

Last year, the salary range to maintain a middle-class designation in Houston was between $40,280 and $120,852.

