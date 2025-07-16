How Houston's heat could land you a job in ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair

Federal jobs data shows air conditioning careers are going to be some of the hottest jobs over the next decade.

Federal jobs data shows air conditioning careers are going to be some of the hottest jobs over the next decade.

Federal jobs data shows air conditioning careers are going to be some of the hottest jobs over the next decade.

Federal jobs data shows air conditioning careers are going to be some of the hottest jobs over the next decade.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a new career, you could turn to Houston's heat.

Instead of books, a classroom, and tuition, Martin Trevino remembers this is what he wanted to do after high school.

"I've always liked working with my hands," Trevino explained. "So, I just pursued the HVAC industry."

Trevino worked his way up from technician to business owner and started All Teams Services.

"You will never go hungry," Trevino said. "It's a great industry."

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows only New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami have more heat, air conditioning, and refrigeration technicians than Houston. Federal data shows the industry is expected to grow by nearly ten percent over the next decade.

To find workers, some businesses are turning to apprenticeships. "They keep you employed with a full-time job during the day," Trevino said. "You go to school in the evening."

It's a career not just for graduating high school students either.

"I was nervous," Michael Trevino recalled. "I didn't get into the industry until I was a lot older than most guys."

Michael Trevino made the switch in his mid-40s.

"It's rewarding," Michael Trevino said. "I like it because I'm not standing in one spot like I used to. I meet new people every day. I travel all over Houston."

Rewarding not just for those making the switch later in life. After deciding against college, Martin Trevino said pursuing HVAC changed his outlook.

"It was the best decision of my life," Trevino said. "I knew I didn't want to go to college for an engineering degree or anything like that."

If you're interested in the apprenticeship programs, we're going to have industry experts join us for our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair on our 24/7 stream starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday. If you want a job in this industry, we'll also have an in-person event.

Our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair with Workforce Solutions starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. in Cypress at the Weekly Community Center off Greenhouse Road.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.