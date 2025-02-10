EPA tests show elevated levels of dioxins at Hester House community center

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- New test results just released reportedly show elevated levels of toxic chemicals in Houston's Fifth Ward.

On Monday morning, officials say testing revealed toxic chemicals at Hester House, a Fifth Ward community center that plays an important role in the neighborhood, offering afterschool programs for students and meals for seniors.

The Kashmere Gardens neighborhood has long been identified as a cancer cluster, believed to be linked to creosote from an old rail yard.

Last year, Union Pacific, under the EPA's supervision, took samples from the soil and water vapor around this neighborhood as part of the investigation into potential contamination from the wood-preserving site that Southern Pacific, now Union Pacific, operated there until the 1980s. The facility used creosote, which can cause cancer.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee says areas around Hester House showed dioxin -- a cancer-causing agent -- at five times the minimum screening level.

"This should not cause alarm, but it should be a cause for concern," Menefee said. "Families, children, our seniors are on this land each and every day and we need the EPA to find out what's going on."

The EPA is now doing additional sampling to determine the next steps. Officials say that evaluation can take a few months to complete.

Following the press conference Monday, the EPA released the following statement.

"Union Pacific Railroad, under EPA's direction and supervision, completed soil sampling in schools, parks and other public areas as part of the investigation into potential off-site contamination from the former Houston Wood Preserving Works site in the Greater Fifth Ward. Sample results have been shared with the property owners, including Harris County and the Julia C. Hester House. Dioxin in soil can be potentially harmful when someone frequently touches it or ingests it over a long period of time. A few areas showed contaminants above EPA's residential screening level of 48 parts per trillion, which is calculated by assuming a young child is constantly exposed to the contaminant. The results for two sample grids at the Julia C. Hester House Community Center show levels of dioxin at 220 ppt and 54 ppt. While these dioxin levels do not pose an immediate risk to people's health, EPA will conduct additional sampling of these areas to determine the appropriate next steps. No other public areas sampled at the Community Center or at the adjacent Boyce Dorian Park require additional sampling based on EPA's evaluation of the results. These areas will be evaluated in EPA's upcoming human health risk assessment, which will take a few months to complete.

Public information about EPA's work can be found here: https://fifth-ward-kashmere-gardens-uprr-epa.hub.arcgis.com/."

Union Pacific released a statement on Monday as well.

"Union Pacific, in collaboration with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, has completed the most extensive soil testing related to the former Houston Wood Preserving Works site in the Fifth Ward. Initial results from schools and public properties near the site show nearly all detected chemicals below EPA's conservative screening levels. Additional EPA testing at Julia C. Hester House will focus on dioxins found above screening levels. Dioxins are commonly found in densely populated areas with a history of industrial activity, and it is premature to identify a source before the entire testing and evaluation process is completed."