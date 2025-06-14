Houston police searching for man who broke into woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed and sexually assaulted a woman inside her southeast Houston apartment complex.

Police say on Thursday morning, around 9:30 a.m., a man in his 30s broke into an upstairs unit of the Village at West University apartment complex on the 5100 block of Edloe. The woman's security camera inside the home captured video of the man in the living room. Houston police shared the video with the public in an effort to help identify the suspect.

Despite its name, the complex is located in Houston, so the Houston Police Department is the investigating agency.

Police say he robbed the woman and then sexually assaulted her. Greystar, which operates the complex, put notices out on every door of the complex telling tenants that Houston police are investigating a sexual crime that occurred after someone got into the complex. The notice urged residents not to hold gates open and to avoid letting unknown people into the complex.

However, when ABC13 visited the gated complex on Friday, one of the gates allowing cars to drive through remained open all day.

Eyewitness News reached out to Greystar's corporate offices, which told us to contact the local police for information.

