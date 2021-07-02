24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Steer clear of these street closures near Freedom Over Texas event

Sunday, July 4, 2021
ATTENTION DRIVERS! Here are the street closures we'll see on the Fourth of July due to the Freedom Over Texas event.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Although TxDOT construction crews are giving Houston drivers a break from major interstate closures this holiday weekend, we'll still see street closures around the Shell Freedom Over Texas event on Sunday at Eleanor Tinsley Park.

Large portions of Memorial Drive and the Allen Parkway will be closed in both directions. So, if you want to watch the fireworks from Eleanor Tinsley Park, the city says you'll need to park downtown and walk.

Keep in mind, if you head to this area to watch the fireworks, there are no public activities or amenities.

Here is a full list of street closures for the big event:

Closed Sunday, July 4, 7:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

  • Allen Parkway north and southbound exit ramps from I-45
  • Allen Parkway inbound and outbound between Taft and Bagby Street
  • Walker Street split at Allen Parkway outbound
  • Heiner Street at West Dallas Street
  • Crosby Street at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Park Vista Drive at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Gillette Street at Allen Parkway inbound
  • Memorial Drive inbound and outbound between Shepherd Drive and Bagby Street
  • Sabine Street at the Sabine Street bridge at Allen Parkway outbound
  • Sabine Street at Memorial Drive
  • Westbound North Memorial Way entrance ramp between Trinity and Sabine Street
  • 100 Block of Sabine Street east curb lane
  • Silver Street at Memorial Drive

