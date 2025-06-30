Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler catches on fire on North Freeway at Airtex Boulevard

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers were experiencing significant delays due to an 18-wheeler that caught on fire on the North Freeway at Airtex Boulevard.

Houston TranStar verified the incident happened on IH-45 North southbound at Airtex Boulevard at 7:47 a.m. and was cleared at 9:35 a.m. on Monday.

The fire was causing multiple lanes to be blocked, slowing down traffic. All southbound lanes were reopened at about 9:35 a.m. It's unclear what led to the big rig catching on fire.

