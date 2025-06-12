Houston Texans' Jimmie Ward arrested after being accused of strangling his fiancée, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans safety Jimmy Ward remains behind bars as of Thursday morning after being accused of assaulting his fiancée, according to Montgomery County deputies.

Records show that on Thursday at about 4:30 a.m., the 33-year-old was arrested at his home in Magnolia.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at his home and spoke with his fiancée, who said she had been assaulted, strangled, and threatened by Ward.

Ward was taken to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Jail and booked on charges of assault family violence impeding breath/circulation, a third-degree felony under Texas law.

Deputies stated that the victim had filed an Emergency Protective Order to ensure her immediate safety and provide ongoing protection.

The Houston Texans said they're aware of the report involving the player.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward. We are gathering information and have no further comment at this time," the team said in a statement to ABC13.

Ward signed with the Texans in 2023 and is under contract through the upcoming season.

Anyone experiencing domestic abuse is encouraged to contact local authorities or reach out to the Montgomery County Women's Center at 936-441-7273 for resources and support.

