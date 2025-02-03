Houston Texans hire Rams assistant coach Nick Caley as new offensive coordinator

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Nick Caley is viewed by many as a rising star in NFL coaching circles.

The 42-year-old served as passing game coordinator under one of the best offensive minds in the league, Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay for the 2024 season. But Caley has never called plays in the NFL. If he's called plays at any level, it's well hidden on his resume. He'll get his first chance to do that as the Texans' new offensive coordinator.

ABC13 was surprised that the Texans didn't interview a longer list of veteran offensive play callers to fill the vacancy after Bobby Slowik was fired.

The lure of designing an offense for C.J. Stroud should have given the Texans their choice of high-profile assistant coaches. Instead, Houston's search seemed locked in on younger coaches with little or no play-calling experience.

Caley had also interviewed for the offensive coordinator position in Tampa. Prior to his two-year stint with the Rams, Caley spent six years in New England as the Patriots tight ends coach. He shares New England ties with Texans general manager Nick Caserio. Caserio and Caley both graduated from Division III John Carroll University.

The Rams' offense ran the ball effectively this past season, led by 1,299 yards from Kyren Williams. An effective and consistent run game will be key to unlocking C.J. Stroud's awesome potential. Stroud was sacked 52 times in the regular season, the main reason he didn't take a big step forward from his record-setting rookie season.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.