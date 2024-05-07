ABC13 says 'thank you' to Cage Elementary School teachers with Abbott Elementary surprise

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In honor of Teacher Appreciation Day, ABC13 teamed up with Abbott Elementary and several Houston businesses to surprise the teachers at Cage Elementary School in the East End.

Cage is special because it's the elementary school anchor Mayra Moreno attended when she was a child!

When she went to the school to deliver the special surprise, Mayra reminisced about her time as a student, fondly remembering her teachers supported her, just like the teachers at the school today.

ABC's hit TV show Abbott Elementary provided a lunch box for each teacher, which were stuffed with goodies kindly donated from several local businesses -- including adorable cookies from Dessert Gallery, root beer and ginger beer sodas from Saint Arnold Brewing Company, free banana pudding coupons from J-Bar-M Barbecue, and gift cards from The Union Kitchen.

But that wasn't all, Bub B's Trill Burgers also provided lunch to all of the teachers!

Catch new episodes of Abbott Elementary on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC13!