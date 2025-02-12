Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka pushes young team to meet high standards

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- During a recent six-game losing streak, Houston Rockets Coach Ime Udoka publicly challenged his team, calling them "soft."

How his players process those words will greatly determine the team's drive to the playoffs.

"What I say in public is said ten times over in private," Udoka said Tuesday.

Players like Steven Adams said they would respond well to Udoka's challenge.

"I think they respond pretty well in terms of receiving the message," he said.

The real work includes getting back to the physical style of play that propelled the Rockets as high as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Udoka pointed out that his young team still ranked fourth in important defensive metrics, but he knows they can improve after a run of late-game miscues led to the losing streak.

"It doesn't matter about our age, youth, or time together," he said. "It's enough for us to be where we need to be."

The Rockets will play two more games before the All-Star break. Forward Jabari Smith is on schedule to ramp up activities that will allow him to return to the team after the week off as he recovers from a broken bone in his hand.

"I think once it's cleared for contact, the hand is safe, and the bone is healed. It's a matter of conditioning," Udoka said. "It's a good chance to get that in the week off."

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

