Texas measles outbreak grows to 92 cases, including 2 in Houston, most unvaccinated

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to the State Health Department, there are at least 92 measles cases, including two in Houston.

The biggest concern is an outbreak in West Texas, where 90 cases are. We know 85 cases are unvaccinated or have unknown vaccination status.

In January, the Houston Health Department confirmed that the two measles cases were connected to unvaccinated adults' international air travel. The department's website lists possible exposure locations.

Dr. Janeana White with the Houston Health Department said the first person was hospitalized and recovered, and the other person was monitored and is okay. Right now, the city is working to inform the public and working closely with neighboring health departments to raise situational awareness.

"I say that it's not just the providers who care for patients. Providers may not have seen cases in their training. We are bringing information to providers, reminding them what symptoms to look for (and) how they are going to evaluate patients if they are going to come into the practice because it is contagious. Think about not having someone sit in the waiting room for a long period," Dr. White said.

Here are the symptoms to look out for: High fever, ear infections, runny nose, pink eye, and a rash that can go from head to toe.

If you get any of these, you need to call your doctor in advance and let them know you possibly have measles.

If you got your series of vaccines years ago, Dr. White also mentioned that you can get a blood test with your doctor to see if you still have immunity from measles.

