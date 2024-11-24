Houston police seek suspects in alleged shooting over loud music that left man hospitalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital after an altercation over loud music.

Authorities said the man was standing outside his vehicle on Saturday night in the 1200 block of Hopper near Hardy Street when, around midnight, two suspects approached him and said his music was too loud.

An argument broke out, and police said one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and shot the man in the torso.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police currently have no information about the suspects or their whereabouts.