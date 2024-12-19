Grieving families 'preyed on' by thieves at a Southeast Houston cemetery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Grieving family members are being preyed on by criminals at a southeast Houston cemetery.

ABC13 has reported on several incidents of theft and vandalism at Forest Park Lawndale cemetery over the past decade.

According to the Houston Police Department, they have responded to six car burglaries and at least one theft in the past six months.

"I feel like they were watching us," Stephanie Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez does not know who was watching because she focused on her grandparents, Robert and Lucinda Hernandez.

"I feel like you're vulnerable, and maybe that is what they know, that you are vulnerable and your guard is down," Gutierrez said.

Not more than 15 minutes into her visit on the day before Thanksgiving, her uncle's car was broken into. The family had carpooled together.

She said the thieves took a purse, keys, and credit cards.

"You're talking about a couple of sleepless nights. Are they going to come to my home? They know where I live. I mean, all my credit cards, and (I'm) having to worry about that," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is joining a growing list of victims who have come to ABC13 to share their stories.

"We did actually call the police to make a police report, and when they got there, we told them what happened, and she was like, 'Oh, this happens all the time,'" Gutierrez said.

Back in April, Gabriella Mackin had her purse stolen while visiting her daughter Alesandra's grave.

"I always thought a cemetery would be the absolute safest place," Mackin said.

In 2012, another grieving mother was targeted. This time the thief stole mementos and flowers off her daughter's grave.

"It's horrible. I mean, this is my baby," Michelle Vasquez said.

In a statement to ABC13, a spokesperson for the cemetery said in part:

"It saddens us that thieves are preying on cemeteries to commit these crimes. We strive to provide a serene, peaceful environment for those who visit their loved ones at our cemetery, and we take the safety and security of our park very seriously. We have signs throughout the cemetery advising visitors to properly secure their valuables. We also have security on the premise as well as surveillance cameras at the entrance and within the park. We are currently working with the Houston Police Department to assist in the investigation."

Gutierrez says she did inquire with a manager about surveillance footage.

"The cameras that they do have were blocked by trees so really there was nothing they could do," Gutierrez said.

A resting place for her grandparents has now turned into a hunting ground for thieves.

"It is going to be different going back," Gutierrez said.

"Like, looking over your shoulder?" ABC13's Alex Bozarjian asked.

"Absolutely, I mean, I still look over my shoulder today because they have my license," Gutierrez said.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.