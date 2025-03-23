Deadly shootout at West Houston gas station leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead, and two people are injured after an altercation escalated into a shooting at a gas station in West Houston Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the incident began when two vehicles pulled into a gas station at 11101 Briar Forest Drive and got into a fight.

Houston police said the people in the fight appeared to know each other.

One person started shooting, and the other person fired shots back.

One person was killed, and two people were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Their condition remains unknown.

At this time, details are limited. Investigators say they are interviewing witnesses for more information.

