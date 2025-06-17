HPD cracks down on reckless driving on Highway 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is expanding its road rage crackdown to Highway 288 and Interstate 610, following the success of similar operations on Interstate 45 and Highway 59.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire made the announcement on social media Monday night.

"We want everybody to know that we take road rage, speeding, and DWI very serious and we've listened to Houstonians," Whitmire said.

Whitmire said he has personally seen reckless driving and speeding across the city, and his plan to reduce the contributing factors to road rage will be ongoing.

"We're going to go around the city with surges, a lot of citations," Whitmire said. "We want to see the results of people slowing down and driving responsibly."

Enforcement on Highway 288 near the IH-610 Loop began before dawn on Tuesday.