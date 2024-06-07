Officials look to expand HPD's ranks after more than 260K cases suspended due to staffing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When the Houston Police Department shelved more than 260,000 incident reports, it blamed staffing. Now, city officials are looking to expand their ranks.

Sixty-eight cadets became HPD officers Thursday morning. Officials told ABC13 their graduation was a welcome Band-Aid on a much bigger issue.

"Houston, we have a problem," Mayor John Whitmire said of department staffing.

In May, acting chief Larry Satterwhite told the Houston City Council that the department had 300 fewer than it did in 1998.

"(We're) short staffed. We're in the middle of an incident investigation," Whitmire said.

Since 2016, the department has shelved more than 260,000 incident reports using a "lack of personnel" code - meaning crimes, including homicides and sexual assaults, weren't followed up on. The issue is currently the subject of investigation.

"I think you'll see a report (on the investigation) in the next two weeks," Whitmire said, who questioned how the suspended cases may have impacted department data on clearance rates.

According to a department public information officer, HPD is currently 1,200 officers short. However, the department is budgeted for five cadet classes each year. Each class is budgeted for 75 people, meaning the department, at most, could bring in 375 new officers annually.

Council Member Julian Ramirez said that no more than 85% of cadets graduate from the academy on average.

Ramirez has submitted a budget amendment to add a sixth cadet class and up to 75 more officers in the next fiscal year, which begins on July 1.

Ramirez said the additional class should cost the city approximately $4 million. He said $700,000 of that funding could come from the ShotSpotter agreement the city is canceling.

He said additional funds could come from money the department seizes.

"I know asset forfeiture funds are controversial to a lot of Houstonians, but we have them at our disposal. We should use them," Ramirez said.

Ramirez said if there are remaining funding gaps,they will be left up to the department and the mayor's staff to work out.

"It's not a complete solution to the problem, but it's part of it, and it's a start," he said.

Council is expected to vote on the budget next Wednesday, June 12.

