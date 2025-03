Houston man illegally practiced dentistry in his apartment and broke patient's teeth, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man has been charged for practicing dentistry without a license and breaking a patient's teeth, court records state.

A complainant reported that Cesar Augusto Perez Mejia, 48, caused serious injury to her teeth and jaw by breaking her teeth with pliers.

According to Houston police, Mejia was illegally practicing dentistry out of his apartment at 5917 Glenmont Drive.