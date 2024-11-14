Houstonian arrested and charged for allegedly creating pro-ISIS propaganda, FBI says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested from his southwest Houston apartment after allegedly attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), according to the FBI.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani and FBI Special Agent in Charge Douglas Williams Jr. said Anas Said was arrested on Nov. 8 and is set for a detention hearing on Thursday.

According to court documents, authorities discovered multiple social media accounts linked to Said showing his support for ISIS and the violent attacks carried out in its name in October 2023 via messages and posts.

The FBI said law enforcement searched his home, vehicle, and electronic devices, which revealed that multiple encrypted messaging application accounts detailed his efforts to create and disseminate propaganda on behalf of ISIS.

Investigators say that the messages allegedly glorified ISIS's violence and had records of Said's alleged attempts to materially support them through the creation of pro-ISIS images, videos, and flyers.

If convicted, Said faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless convicted through due process of law.

For more on this story, follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,X and Instagram.


