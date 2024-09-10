Houston judge orders former 2012 NFL MVP Adrian Peterson to turn over assets from Fort Bend Co. home

HOUSTON, Texas -- Former NFL running back Adrian Peterson has been ordered by a Houston judge to turn over numerous assets to pay a debt estimated at more than $12 million.

The court-appointed receiver, Robert Berleth, requested this order in July and said Peterson "is known to have numerous assets" at his home in Missouri City, Texas. On Monday, the Houston judge ordered constables in Fort Bend County, Texas, to accompany Berleth to Peterson's residence to keep the peace.

Peterson's debt issues began when he took out a loan for $5.2 million from a Pennsylvania lending company in 2016. The sum has grown because of interest and attorney's fees, leading to an $8.3 million judgment against him in 2021.

"No offsets have been made against this judgment to date," the receiver stated in the July court filing.

Peterson, 39, last played in the NFL during the 2021 season.

A 2012 NFL MVP, four-time All-Pro, and seven-time Pro Bowl selection, Peterson led the league in rushing three times in his 15-year career. He ranks fifth all-time with 14,918 rushing yards to go along with 90 touchdowns accrued over 184 career games (167 starts) with seven teams, most notably the Minnesota Vikings (2007-16).