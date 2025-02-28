HISD says it will propose closing an unspecified number of schools ahead of 2026-2027 school year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD says it will propose closing an unspecified number of schools ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

The district cited declining enrollment as a reason for the closures, noting that it's lost 30,000 students over the last 10 years.

According to data obtained by the Houston Chronicle, HISD has lost nearly 7,400 students since the last school.

The teachers' union is putting the blame on Superintendent Mike Miles.

"It's very convenient to say, 'Well, it's because there's been an exodus of students in the district.' There's always been an exodus of students, but it was just over the top when he arrived," Corina Ortiz with the Houston Federation of Teachers said.

The district plans to submit a plan for school closures to the school board this fall.

At this time, the district hasn't said which schools would be candidates for closure.

HISD declined to say more when approached for comment.

