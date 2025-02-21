Student brings weapon to Houston ISD's Pleasantville Elementary campus, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston ISD police responded to a report of a student bringing a weapon to Pleasantville Elementary School campus this week.

According to a letter Principal Shanda Davis sent to parents on Wednesday, school officials discovered that a student had a weapon on campus. Houston ISD police confiscated the weapon. The student was detained and removed from campus.

No one was injured, officials say, with all students and staff remaining safe throughout the incident.

No other information about the student's age or intention has been provided. Eyewitness News has reached out HISD for further clarification about the weapon in question and how the student came to be in possession of it.

