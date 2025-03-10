Houston to host international HYROX race, combining cardio and strength

In just a week, thousands will be in H-town to compete in HYROX, a fitness race designed for athletes and everyday workout enthusiasts.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's a sport that's rapidly growing in popularity worldwide, and it's making its way to Houston.

In just a week, thousands will be in H-town to compete in a fitness race designed for athletes and everyday workout enthusiasts.

It's turned into much more than friendly competition.

From pushing themselves beyond their limits to overcoming obstacles, thousands are training for HYROX, an event that started in Hamburg, Germany, in 2017.

David Magida is the head of global training.

"We didn't want to have a lot of lifting or gymnastics, or things that huge plurality of the population could not do but rather really keep the emphasis that all things everyone could do with a little bit if practice," Magida said.

Here's a look at the course:

It consists of eight stations, varying from cardio exercises like ski ergs and rowers to testing your strength at sled pushes and pulls to farmers' carries.

A 1km run connects each station.

"It doesn't make the race easy. That makes it just attainable for a really wide," Magida said.

How much training goes into it?

"I'd say at least six weeks of training, you know, to make sure you can take on an hour-and-a-half long race," said Mercedes Ashli, HYROX South Regional Manager

You don't have to go solo. You can always do the race with a partner.

"I think the big thing to think with your partner is figure out beforehand how you want to split it up," Ross Duhon said.

On top of building strength and endurance, a community is being built.

"In this last three years of doing HYROX and being part of the company, I've met and seen more people around Houston than I've seen those first 20 years," Ashli said.

What started as just one event in 2017 has turned global, with races in more than 11 countries and 30 cities.

"You're going through this experience with a squad, and then you start to make friends at races, and you start seeing them at other races. The world starts to shrink in this HYROX community," Magida said.

The race will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday, Mar 15.

For updates, follow Mo Haider on Facebook, X and Instagram.