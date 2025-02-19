Houston historians push for bill to create an African American Heritage Commission

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Historians from Houston are headed to Austin on Wednesday for Preservation Advocacy Day.

Preservation advocates from across the state will meet with legislators at the Texas State Capitol.

Debra Blacklock-Sloan and Sam Collins III plan to push for the creation of an African American Heritage Commission. They joined Eyewitness News to discuss its importance.

African American resources like schools, churches, or organizations that don't qualify for protected status under the Texas Historical Commission are at risk. Blacklock-Sloan said preserving this history is important so it isn't lost.

The goal is for legislators to file a bill that would create an African American Heritage Commission to identify, preserve, interpret, and promote sites reflecting the state's Black heritage.

