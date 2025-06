1 person dies in north Houston house fire on Pickering Street, officials say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are working to learn what sparked a house fire that killed a person in north Houston on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Houston Fire Department, the house fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Pickering Street in the Acres Home area.

Fire crews put out the fire at 4 p.m., HFD said.

Officials have not released the victim's identity or if anyone else was injured in the fire.