Houston dentist caught huffing and driving with 107 canisters of 'laughing gas' in car, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston dentist and university professor, Christopher Pedlar, has been arrested once again, this time with more than 100 canisters of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

While the chemical is frequently used in dentistry, authorities allege Pedlar was huffing the gas while driving.

According to court records, Pedlar has now been charged three times since October for possession of nitrous oxide, a regulated gas. In two of those instances, he reportedly had over 100 canisters in his possession.

The 39-year-old spent Sunday night in custody after being stopped in The Heights.

Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen stated that Pedlar was clocked speeding on West 19th Street and initially refused to pull over. When he finally stopped half a mile later, the deputy discovered 107 canisters of nitrous oxide in the back seat of his vehicle. One canister was reportedly ice-cold and attached to a mask, suggesting recent use.

"When they questioned him, he admitted to inhaling the gas," a hearing officer stated. "The defendant told the officer he has a problem and had been using it all day."

This marks the third time in four months that Pedlar has been arrested on similar charges.

Last October, Katy police arrested him for possession, and the next month, Houston police said they found him in his car with 112 gas canisters. Eyewitness News found his first recorded offense involving nitrous oxide in 2017. The Texas State Board of Dental Examiners (TSBDE) issued a warning in 2020 and ordered that Pedlar be evaluated.

The public defender told the court that Pedlar does not actively practice dentistry, but he teaches it. He was a full-time professor at UTHealth School of Dentistry-Houston. By Monday evening, his profile had been removed from the university's website. The school has not issued a statement regarding his employment status.

His defense attorney, David Smith, emphasized that Pedlar's case should be "tried in a court of law and not in the media."

Meanwhile, Constable Rosen confirmed that authorities are investigating the source of the nitrous oxide.

"Something could have happened. Thankfully, it didn't," Rosen said.

Pedlar, who has been licensed in Texas since 2012, faces multiple misdemeanor charges, including two counts of possession of a volatile chemical, fleeing a police officer, interfering with a public servant, and possession of inhalant paraphernalia.

He is currently out of jail on bonds totaling $10,000. According to the TSBDE's website, his dental license remains active.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.