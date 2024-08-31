UH football team suffers blowout loss against UNLV at home in debut of new HC Willie Fritz

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston's football team suffered a 27-7 loss against the UNLV Rebels in a home season opener on Saturday evening.

At halftime, UH went scoreless at the half being down 14-0 vs. UNLV.

In the final minute of the fourth quarter, the Cougars scored with a 2-yard touchdown by wide receiver Joseph Manjack IV, narrowing the margin 27-7 after a scoreless 1st three quarters.

Saturday marked Houston's second season in the Big 12 Conference, and the debut of UH football head coach, Willie Fritz, who is the reigning two-time American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Fritz replaced Dana Holgerson, who was fired after five seasons at the coaching helm in November 2023.

SEE ALSO: University of Houston Cougars' head coaching job goes to Willie Fritz of Tulane

UH senior Donovan Smith, who is a Las Vegas, Nevada native, was named the starting quarterback for the Cougar's football squad, and played against the college football team in his hometown. The 22-year-old also started all 12 games in the 2023 regular season.

In terms of the Coogs' history vs. UNLV, the team is 3-1.

The Cougars will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on the road in Week 2 at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 7.

