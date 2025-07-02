Proposal to address homelessness in 2 Houston neighborhoods could take place soon

Current city law doesn't allow anyone to sit or lie down on sidewalks from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. in certain areas, and now the city wants expand the rules.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Like many major cities across the nation, Houston is seeing a rise in homelessness in certain parts of the city, like downtown and the East End.

"We have been seeing it in District I, specifically along Harrisburg, because of the rail where it starts moving towards where the Greyhound is as well," Houston City Councilmember of District I Joaquin Martinez said.

That's why the city is proposing a 24/7 ban, barring anyone from doing things like setting up a tent, sit or lie down on a sidewalk in those parts.

ABC13 spoke with Luis Ruiz, who works as an immigration attorney in the area.

"I've been here for six months, and on two occasions. I've had to get on my camera and ask people to leave my property because they'll come on and fall asleep on my steps," Ruiz said.

He agrees with city's idea because he feels it'll help the neighborhood.

"It just doesn't look nice, and it's not safe for them. It doesn't look nice. It makes it harder to do business," Ruiz said.

Michael Patterson is a pastor with 1000 Hills Ministry and helps homeless people in the area. He agrees with the city's proposal but feels more needs to be done to help find housing.

"The best thing I can say is try to get them indoors as many as they can. Maybe if they can find a way to stretch more people indoors to get everybody off the streets because it's not safe," Patterson said.

Martinez says the city has a plan to help with shelter but didn't get specific yet on a location or timeline.

"There's a location that's been identified in kind of the surrounding area. More than likely will be announced soon where there's enough beds for up to 240 folks," Martinez said.

Martinez went on to say council could vote next Wednesday, and if passed, HPD would be in charge of enforcement. It could take effect in four to five months from now.

ABC13 did reach out to the Coalition for the Homeless of Houston/Harris County for comment on the city's proposal and sent us this statement below:

"We recognize that civility ordinances are part of the broader conversation about community well-being. According to our 2024 Point-in-Time Count, around 1,100 people are experiencing unsheltered homelessness in our region. That's why our efforts, especially under the End Street Homelessness Action Plan, remain focused on connecting individuals with housing and supportive services. The most effective way to reduce street homelessness, and minimize the need for enforcement-based approaches, is through sustained investment in housing. Since November 2024, 110 people have been put on the path to housing through this action plan, and we're committed to working with our partners to build on that progress and ensure people can access the resources they need," Kelly Young, CFTH President & CEO, said.

