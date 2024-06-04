$700K for license plate readers are a 'game changer,' acting HPD chief says as budget goes to a vote

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's city council is scheduled to vote WWednesday morning on a proposed $6.7 billion budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Out of that amount, $700,000 is earmarked to maintain license plate readers utilized by the Houston Police Department.

Acting Houston Police Chief Larry Satterwhite recently told the city council the technology is a "game changer."

He added that the department has access to "about 3,500" of them thanks to a combination of private and public readers.

"It's been a big deal for us," Satterwhite said. "It has made a difference."

He added that the technology is likely used more in Houston than in any other big city.

ABC13 asked the HPD for statistics on arrests and charges that were made possible by the readers. We had to submit an open-records request to the department to retrieve them.

A spokesperson also said they make a difference in the department daily but have yet to provide specific examples.

ABC13 previously reported on a story in April 2023 in which authorities said the technology led them to the arrest of a suspected robber.

However, the technology has its critics.

An attorney from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas told our partners at the Houston Chronicle that the technology raises privacy concerns.

HPD said it doesn't store the data they receive from the readers.

Eyewitness News spoke to Houston residents who had mixed reviews on the city's widespread use of technology.

"I feel like it allows cops a little more quick access to make judgments about who actually owns the vehicle or who is actually behind the wheel," Brittany Torres said.

Jarvis Paylor said he's OK with the technology as long as it's used for the right reasons.

"It shouldn't be a problem if they aren't doing anything to invade anybody's privacy," Paylor said.

According to the department, the $700,000 in the upcoming budget is to maintain the current readers rather than to purchase new ones.

