'J City?' District rebrands in effort to bring resources to community members faster

Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard, who represents District J, claims the district is the size of a city, has it's own unique issues and concerns. He's now calling his district "J City."

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Walking with Edward Pollard down Windswept Lane, he points out hazards.

Illegal vendors congest the road and force walkers into the street, and the vending can lead to health issues.

"This is really what we are trying to illuminate, the waste, the dumping," Pollard said.

From smell to bacteria and pests, a nearby canal is filled with trash and debris. Pollard said it's unique problems like that can be overlooked by city services that often have their hands full.

To combat this, Pollard wants to take a more district-first approach. To do that, he's changing the way he sees the district, not looking at it as a slice of Houston but as its own city, "J City." District J is in southwest Houston and encompasses Sharpstown, Gulfton, and Westwood.

"Many times the residents are going to first come to me with their issues and concerns. I would have to go turn to the administration. Sometimes, there is a lag there so what I would like to do is ensure that when people some to our office we have crews, programs, and services," Pollard said.

Services include a public safety patrol, maintenance teams that can do mowing and cleanups, a program to do home repairs for elderly, disabled and veteran constituents, stray animal services, and more. Pollard is using his council district service funds, around a million dollars, to bolster services.

ABC13 talked to residents that hadn't heard about the rebrand, but Barbara, a lifelong resident and someone who voted for Pollard isn't sure a rebranding is what the district needs.

"There are about a dozen things that need to be addressed here before he goes and fancies rebranding the district," Barbara said.

"Let's fix what's wrong here and then ask us again in about three or four months," Barbara said.

ABC13 asked Pollard if this is a chance to bolster his political career. He says he's just focused on the here and now.

This is a change in name only. District J is still part of Houston and gets all the services the city provides, but Pollard hopes this change brings help to his constituents faster.

