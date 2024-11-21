Houston church founded by Jack Yates to celebrate 150th anniversary

With the Community Of Faith Church celebrating 150 years this weekend, Bishop James Dixon II said none of it would be possible without faith.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of Houston's most historic churches is gearing up to celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend.

Community Of Faith Church's Bishop James Dixon II joined Eyewitness News live on Thursday to discuss this weekend's celebration. He said none of it would have been possible without faith.

"I just thank God for faithful people," he said.

The anniversary celebration will be held at the Wortham Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will feature music, dance, and drama in a production called "The Vision Continues: Still Changing the World by Faith."

The production will tell the story of founder Jack Yates and the church's impact on the greater Houston community. For anyone interested in attending, tickets are still available on the church's website.

For updates on this story, follow Briana Conner on Facebook, X and Instagram.