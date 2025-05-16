Houston Children's Charity presents 66 families with wheelchair-accessible vans

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Next week, dozens of Houston families will be on the receiving end of Houston Children's Charity's generosity. The Chariots for Childrens program will present 66 local families with fully loaded, wheelchair accessible vans. One of them will be the family of 6-year-old Athena Cruz of Deer Park, who is overjoyed to receive a van.

Athena was diagnosed with epilepsy at four months old after she began having seizures.

"I got a call at work saying Athena was going to the hospital because she was having a hard time breathing and having seizures," said Brenda Gomez, Athena's mom. "We were constantly in and out of the hospital from there on out."

Athena stopped reaching her developmental milestones and didn't learn to sit up, crawl or walk. Brenda eventually had to leave her job to become a full-time caregiver to her daughter. Athena now uses a wheelchair full-time. Her parents say, although it hasn't been an easy journey, it's one they wouldn't trade anything for.

"It's something that we haven't taken for granted for anything," said Daniel Cruz, Athena's dad. "Especially after everything that she has gone through, we treat every day pretty much like it's the last, because we don't know."

Athena's parents say even though she's non-verbal, her personality definitely shines through.

"She's a very sassy girl," said Brenda Gomez. "She has a big personality. Even though she's non-verbal and she doesn't speak, a lot of her teachers tell us she's so funny, like, she gives them the side eye."

Athena's family applied to the Chariots for Children program, hoping to get a van that could help them safely transport Athena to doctor's appointments, school and other outings. They were thrilled when they received a call letting them know that they had been selected.

"It really really is a big weight off our shoulders, one less thing we have to worry about," said Brenda Gomez.

Since 1996, Houston Children's Charity has awarded 438 fully accessible vans to agencies and individual families. On Monday, May 19, its Chariots for Children Program will present 66 vans valued at nearly $4 million to families of children with disabilities at The Post Oak Hotel.

"I would just like to say thank you," said Daniel Cruz. "This really is an amazing thing that you all are doing."

For more information, visit houstonchildrenscharity.com.