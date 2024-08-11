WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Houston attorney Mike DeGeurin, known for his criminal defense work, dies at 79, family announces

KTRK logo
Sunday, August 11, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Mike DeGeurin, known for his criminal defense work, died late Friday night at 79.

According to the family, DeGeurin had been sick for a while and received intensive care at Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

In one of his most high-profile cases, DeGeurin served as the defense attorney for a woman who was charged with a deadly daycare fire in 2012.

RELATED: Pre-trial motion hearing for day care owner Jessica Tata accused of murder

Mike was the younger brother of Dick DeGuerin and worked alongside him.

"Mike and I and his son, my nephew Michael, finally had the opportunity to try a case together and it's one of the highlights of my career that the three of us were on the same team on a murder trial," Dick said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW