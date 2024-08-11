Houston attorney Mike DeGeurin, known for his criminal defense work, dies at 79, family announces

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston attorney Mike DeGeurin, known for his criminal defense work, died late Friday night at 79.

According to the family, DeGeurin had been sick for a while and received intensive care at Methodist Hospital at the Texas Medical Center.

In one of his most high-profile cases, DeGeurin served as the defense attorney for a woman who was charged with a deadly daycare fire in 2012.

Mike was the younger brother of Dick DeGuerin and worked alongside him.

"Mike and I and his son, my nephew Michael, finally had the opportunity to try a case together and it's one of the highlights of my career that the three of us were on the same team on a murder trial," Dick said.