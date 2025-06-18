Houston-area couple pushing for ALS insurance reform to become Texas law

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new piece of legislation inspired by a Houston-area couple is on the verge of becoming law. It could make a significant difference for Texans living with ALS, which is a terminal neurodegenerative disease with no known cure.

The Chris Larkin ALS Act aims to ease the financial burden of care by requiring insurance companies to offer Medigap plans to people under the age of 65. Medigap coverage is designed to help pay for what Medicaid and Medicare don't, and the bill would also cap how much insurers can charge.

Chris and his wife, Cissy, co-founded Aggieland Against ALS and testified in Austin earlier this year to share their experience navigating the healthcare system. Their message resonated with lawmakers, and the bill passed with bipartisan support in the Texas legislature.

"ALS patients die within two to five years of getting diagnosed," Cissy Larkin said. "It's not as if you'll have a long-term customer or anything. You're just helping these folks going through a devastating time, and their families and their caregivers. It means everything to the people of Texas. If for no other reason, the veterans in Texas. It helps them." Chris added, "The awareness of this is paramount."

Data shows that U.S. military veterans are nearly twice as likely to develop ALS, making this legislation particularly impactful for Texas' large veteran population.

When asked for comment, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's press secretary, Andrew Mahaleris, provided the following statement. "Governor Abbott will continue working with the legislature to ensure those living with ALS have access to the healthcare they need. More than 1,000 pieces of legislation have been sent to Governor Abbott's desk, and he is closely reviewing them all."

The governor has until Sunday to sign or veto the bill. If no action is taken, it will automatically become law.

